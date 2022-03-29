Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.76 and last traded at $46.55. Approximately 99,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,543,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.25.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Affirm from $83.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.67.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Affirm by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,303,000 after purchasing an additional 118,436 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,408,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

