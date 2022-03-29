Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Short Interest Update

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the February 28th total of 231,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 109.7 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGGZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

AGGZF opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

