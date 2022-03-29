Agile Growth (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 1,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

Get Agile Growth alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the fourth quarter worth $1,664,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Growth by 0.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Growth by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.