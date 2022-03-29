Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Agile Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGRX opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,839,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 747,131 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 210,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 126,015 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 37,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

