Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.890-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agiliti from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.09.

AGTI traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $20.57. 2,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,335. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 106.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $300,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $193,710.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,126 shares of company stock worth $3,967,800 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after purchasing an additional 197,766 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 4th quarter valued at $6,647,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

