AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $100.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 67,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

