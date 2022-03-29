Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $905.29 Million

Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) will post $905.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $909.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $900.90 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $842.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $119.79. The stock had a trading volume of 35,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,265. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $120.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In other news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total value of $227,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,653 shares of company stock worth $2,268,109. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

