Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALK. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.67.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,881,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 32,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,985,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.