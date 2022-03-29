Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

NYSE:ARE traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.70. The stock had a trading volume of 768,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,120. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.91 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.68. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $667,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

