AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Down 41.2% in March

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 105,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,062. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.34. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $32.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

