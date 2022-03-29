Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,700 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the February 28th total of 825,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALSSF shares. Citigroup raised Alsea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised Alsea from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

ALSSF opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Alsea has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.

Alsea SAB de CV engages in the operation of fast food restaurants and quick service restaurant cafes, and casual dining. The firm operates through the following segments: Food & Beverages, and Distribution & Production. The Food & Beverages segment include fast food, coffee shops, casual dining, restaurant, and fast casual dining.

