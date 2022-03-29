Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Ameresco in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Ameresco alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMRC. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $83.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.13. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 1,027.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 447,305 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Ameresco by 36.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,496,000 after purchasing an additional 234,494 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 160.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 217,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 133,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,508,000 after purchasing an additional 120,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter worth $6,982,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.