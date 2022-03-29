American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Stake Lessened by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA owned about 0.06% of American Public Education worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in American Public Education by 111,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APEI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,243. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $419.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.82. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.10 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

