American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) to post sales of $31.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.50 million. American Software reported sales of $28.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year sales of $124.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.10 million to $124.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $131.83 million, with estimates ranging from $129.80 million to $133.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of American Software stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.56. 66,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,133. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. American Software has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $723.51 million, a PE ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s payout ratio is 118.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in American Software by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,829,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 478,947 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,263,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 8.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,883,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,485,000 after purchasing an additional 234,664 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in American Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in American Software by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,328,000 after buying an additional 100,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

