Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Insider Sells $642,429.20 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.22. The company had a trading volume of 550,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,039. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.20 and its 200-day moving average is $296.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.52. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.11 and a 52 week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.85.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

