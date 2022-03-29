Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $466,657,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Amphenol by 5,807.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,649,000 after buying an additional 2,908,392 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $123,354,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amphenol by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,115,000 after buying an additional 1,285,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Amphenol by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $677,417,000 after buying an additional 911,753 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $76.95. The stock had a trading volume of 68,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,783. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

