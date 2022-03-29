Analysts Anticipate EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.95 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $3.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $22.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.02 billion to $25.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $22.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.70 billion to $24.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $118.64. 83,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,980,786. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.67 and a 200 day moving average of $97.67. The stock has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $124.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 709,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $622,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $520,520,000 after purchasing an additional 88,754 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

