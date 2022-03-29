Analysts Anticipate Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Announce -$1.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.39) and the lowest is ($1.74). Natera reported earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 102.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year earnings of ($6.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.84) to ($5.56). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.83) to ($4.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. Cowen decreased their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of NTRA stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.25. 1,315,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,415. Natera has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.99.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $68,289.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,411 shares of company stock worth $4,290,890 over the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Natera by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Natera during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

