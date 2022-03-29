Analysts Anticipate Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) to post $13.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.19 billion and the lowest is $12.99 billion. Performance Food Group posted sales of $7.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year sales of $50.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.02 billion to $51.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $56.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.66 billion to $57.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.73.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 205.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.44. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $775,700. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 241.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,099 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $195,939,000 after buying an additional 823,110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $2,359,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Performance Food Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

