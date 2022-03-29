Analysts Anticipate STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. STORE Capital posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,780,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,044 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after buying an additional 751,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOR stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,804,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,563. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.25. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.00%.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

