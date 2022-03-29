Analysts Anticipate Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $138.17 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) will announce $138.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.57 billion. Walmart posted sales of $138.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $589.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $584.73 billion to $595.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $610.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $605.51 billion to $620.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,251,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $176,438,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 60,085 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $404.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

