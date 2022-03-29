Analysts Expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) to announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf posted sales of $651.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ELY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELY stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 23,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,294. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About Callaway Golf (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.