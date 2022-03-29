Analysts Expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Pacific Biosciences of California reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Shares of PACB stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 488,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,399. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.01. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,664 shares of company stock valued at $945,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

