Analysts Issue Forecasts for Karat Packaging Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karat Packaging in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Karat Packaging’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

KRT stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Karat Packaging has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68.

Karat Packaging ( NASDAQ:KRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 21.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

