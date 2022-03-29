Analysts Set DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Price Target at $135.79

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $107.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,881. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $74.28 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $4,057,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,037 shares of company stock valued at $8,257,235 over the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after buying an additional 93,962 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 356.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,099 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 23,507 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

