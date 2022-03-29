Analysts Set Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) PT at $15.00

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several analysts recently commented on VKTX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of VKTX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,839. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 128.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 430,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 268.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 326,954 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,993,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,197,000 after acquiring an additional 322,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 495.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 242,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,117,000. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

