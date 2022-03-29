Analysts Set Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) PT at $15.00

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several analysts recently commented on VKTX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of VKTX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,839. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 128.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 430,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 268.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 326,954 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,993,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,197,000 after acquiring an additional 322,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 495.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 242,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,117,000. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.
