Analyzing BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) & Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Rating) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get BEO Bancorp alerts:

BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Hancock Whitney’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEO Bancorp $30.93 million 1.63 $5.52 million N/A N/A Hancock Whitney $1.35 billion 3.45 $463.21 million $5.22 10.26

Hancock Whitney has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BEO Bancorp and Hancock Whitney, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Hancock Whitney 0 0 2 1 3.33

Hancock Whitney has a consensus price target of $61.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.11%. Given Hancock Whitney’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than BEO Bancorp.

Dividends

BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Hancock Whitney pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Hancock Whitney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Hancock Whitney 34.40% 13.76% 1.38%

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats BEO Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BEO Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, mortgage, term, farm, and refinancing loans; lines of credit; Internet banking and bill payment services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. BEO Bancorp was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable-rate loans; consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans; revolving credit facilities; and letters of credit and financial guarantees. It also offers investment brokerage and treasury management services, and annuity and life insurance products; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, as well as holds foreclosed assets. The company operates 177 full-service banking and financial services offices, and 240 automated teller machines, primarily in the Gulf south corridor, including southern and central Mississippi; southern and central Alabama; southern, central, and northwest Louisiana; the northern, central, and panhandle regions of Florida; and certain areas of east Texas, including Houston, Beaumont, Dallas, and San Antonio. It also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee; and a trust and asset management office in Marshall, Texas. The company was formerly known as Hancock Holding Company and changed its name to Hancock Whitney Corporation in May 2018. Hancock Whitney Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for BEO Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEO Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.