Andesa Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,451,000 after buying an additional 345,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $983,202,000 after purchasing an additional 211,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,349,000 after acquiring an additional 170,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,690,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.24.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.73.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.