Andesa Financial Management Inc. Grows Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 81.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

ARKK traded up $4.33 on Tuesday, hitting $71.39. The company had a trading volume of 30,388,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,682,928. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $51.85 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.98.

