Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.32. The stock had a trading volume of 15,055,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,181,553. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.73. The firm has a market cap of $320.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.32.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

