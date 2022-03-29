Andesa Financial Management Inc. Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.3% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

ADP traded up $4.30 on Tuesday, hitting $224.95. 1,499,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,631. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.85 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.30.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.