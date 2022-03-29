Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 3,181 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up about 1.8% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned 0.40% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 908,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,276,000 after buying an additional 79,609 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 637,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 139,165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 368,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,684,000 after purchasing an additional 51,190 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 361,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $73.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,991. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.28. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $66.32 and a 52 week high of $79.45.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.