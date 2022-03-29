Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 3,181 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up about 1.8% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned 0.40% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 908,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,276,000 after buying an additional 79,609 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 637,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 139,165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 368,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,684,000 after purchasing an additional 51,190 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 361,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $73.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,991. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.28. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $66.32 and a 52 week high of $79.45.

