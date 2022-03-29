Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.34. 10,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,009. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $92.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.29.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

