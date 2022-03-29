Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $47,000 in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEBR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
In other Weber news, Director Susan T. Congalton purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
WEBR traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.44. 2,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,363. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75. Weber Inc has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.44.
Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Weber Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.
About Weber (Get Rating)
WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weber (WEBR)
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.