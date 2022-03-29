Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $47,000 in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEBR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Weber news, Director Susan T. Congalton purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEBR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

WEBR traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.44. 2,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,363. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75. Weber Inc has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Weber Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

