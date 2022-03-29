Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director Robert J. Clark Sells 10,000 Shares

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.87. 7,702,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,936,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $31.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,250,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,622.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,751,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,343,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,145,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.