Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $559.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anthem’s FY2023 earnings at $32.86 EPS.

ANTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.05.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $484.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,458. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.91. Anthem has a 1-year low of $349.05 and a 1-year high of $485.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

