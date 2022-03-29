Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the February 28th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,091. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $16.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,780 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,287 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 335,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 151,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $2,696,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

