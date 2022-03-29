Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the February 28th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,091. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $16.12.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.