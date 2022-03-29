Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.47. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $3.47.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

