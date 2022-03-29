Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,567,000 after buying an additional 91,931 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,472,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,631,000 after buying an additional 160,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $4,742,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES traded up $3.08 on Tuesday, reaching $82.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Ares Management Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.