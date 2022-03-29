argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$5.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($5.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($5.56). argenx reported earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 537%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($20.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($25.97) to ($16.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($17.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($22.13) to ($10.95). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover argenx.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARGX. Raymond James upped their target price on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on argenx from $274.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of argenx by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of argenx by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARGX traded up $4.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $306.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.81 and a 200 day moving average of $298.97. argenx has a one year low of $248.21 and a one year high of $356.78.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

