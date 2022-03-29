Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 528 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.05. The stock had a trading volume of 46,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,222. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $183.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.71 and its 200-day moving average is $250.21.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.61.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

