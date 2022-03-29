Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MASI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MASI traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.01. 2,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,576. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $133.94 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.78.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.60.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

