Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $163.99. 53,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,001. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.93 and a one year high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

