Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS traded up $4.15 on Tuesday, reaching $193.52. The company had a trading volume of 21,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,671. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $155.41 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.26 and a 200-day moving average of $208.20.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

