Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Shopify by 6.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,008,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP traded up $27.61 on Tuesday, reaching $729.21. The company had a trading volume of 69,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,253. The company’s fifty day moving average is $748.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1,183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $510.02 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.45.

About Shopify (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.