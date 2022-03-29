Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.88 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in State Street by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.80. 29,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,734. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. State Street’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

