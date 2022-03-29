Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,773,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,979,000 after buying an additional 145,548 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,344 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.51. 235,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,149,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $230.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

