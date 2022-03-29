Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 67 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Align Technology by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,763,000. Brightworth lifted its stake in Align Technology by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 10,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in Align Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 49,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.38.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $20.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $454.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,140. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.62 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $582.02. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

