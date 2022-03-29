Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for about 1.1% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHD traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $99.23. The company had a trading volume of 610,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,652. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $104.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

