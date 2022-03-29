ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners lowered shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASMIY. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ASM International from €350.00 ($384.62) to €300.00 ($329.67) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ASM International from €438.00 ($481.32) to €379.00 ($416.48) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ASM International from €440.00 ($483.52) to €350.00 ($384.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $343.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $366.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.29 and a 200-day moving average of $395.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.49. ASM International has a twelve month low of $273.01 and a twelve month high of $497.06.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 22.65%. Equities analysts forecast that ASM International will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASM International (Get Rating)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

